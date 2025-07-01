Latest News

Dantata’s body finally arrives Saudi Arabia for burial

Adam Mosadioluwa
Dantata

The body of late Nigerian business mogul and elder statesman, Aminu Dantata, has finally arrived in the holy city of Madina, Saudi Arabia, ahead of his burial. 

Spokesperson for the Dantata family, Mustapha Junaidu, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday morning. 

He noted that the delegation had landed safely and was making final arrangements for the Janazah (funeral prayer).

“The aircraft landed in Madina. We are now heading to the city for further preparations of the funeral prayer,” Junaidu said.

He added that the prayer would be held after the Asr (late afternoon) prayer in Madina, in line with Islamic rites.

Tribune Online reports that his burial, originally scheduled to take place earlier, was delayed due to issues with documentation. 

The Federal Government had on Monday confirmed that the delay was linked to regulatory requirements for conveying a body into Saudi Arabia for burial.

“There are regulations set by the Saudi government on how to bring a body for burial in the country, so now the paperwork is being filled out between the Saudi government and the family of the deceased,” Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, told the BBC.

