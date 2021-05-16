Danku celebrates 40th birthday in London

It is a happy time for the Chief Executive Officer of Ijobanadanku Music Promotion, Yusuf Adepitan Adebola, as he threw a bash to mark his 40th birthday in London.

Yusuf, who is popularly known as Danku, gathered friends together at 11 Rifle Street Poplar London E14 6FH, United Kingdom, last Tuesday to mark the remarkable age.

Danku, who is one of the top promoters working with multiple award-winning singer, Davido, expressed his delight for the divine grace to attain the age in sound health.

“I give glory to Almighty God for witnessing today. Despite all obstacles I have faced in the music industry, I thank God for sparing my life till date. I will always worship God,” he said.

As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the event had just 50 people in attendance. Some of the celebrities that graced the event were Billy Q, J boy Mama, Demmy Vee UK, and others.

Danku who has become a force to reckon with had also worked with D’Banj, Oritsefemi, Rayce, Terry G and Konga, among others. He also has lots of feathers to his cap such as City Pride Achievers Best Artiste Manager of the Year 2014, Islander Best Manager of the year Award 2015, Confirm News Best A/R 2017 and Best Talent Manager MAYA 2019, among others.

Danku’s management experience started with Afro Pop Singer, Lawal Olumo aka Konga. He took him on a Nigerian Musical Tour. He toured Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna Enugu, Port Harcourt, Oyo State, and other major places in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…