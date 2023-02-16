Collins Nnabuife

The former Chief of Defence Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and other prominent Nigerian on Wednesday night, held a Commendation Service for the late Air Commodore Dan Suleiman.

Until his death, Suleiman was one of the leaders of the Middle-Belt forum and a NADECO chief. He was also the Ambassador of Nigeria to Russia.

During the Commendation Service, Chief Ezeife who represented the Ohaneze Ndigbo described the late Suleiman as a man to be trusted, a man to believe.

“He is a man who says yes and it is yes, he says no and it is no. Dan Suleman is in heaven right now, there is no doubt about it.

“On behalf of my people, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, I bring you condolences. He lived 80 years, this kind of person, we will like him to live up to 120 years, but he tried and all those years he lived were very useful”, he said.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao said the deceased was a man of valour, and integrity and a great achiever who had lived a fulfilled life with unprecedented strive for success.

He said too many of them in the military both serving and retired, he was not only a senior colleague but also a mentor whose lifestyle and achievements were sources of inspiration.

“Our beloved senior colleague was one of the founding fathers of the Nigerian Air force whose contribution to the development of the service remains a focal point of reference as far as our history as a service is concerned.

“Air Commodore Dan Suleiman will surely be missed for his commendable and professional contribution not just to the Air Force and the Middle belt, but to the entire nation”, he stated.

Jim Suleiman, the senior son of the late Air Commodore said his father was not perfect, but he was a man who put his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, a man of faith, which was the driving force of his life.





He said his father’s principles in life were very simple, which is “seek ye first the Kingdom of God, seek his righteousness and every other thing will be added, so that is the way he lived his life, depending on God’s leadership and taking life one step at a time”, he noted.

“He has been a father, a mentor, he has been everything to me, he has been consistent, he has been someone I can follow, he walked a path that is simple to follow. I will miss his wise counsel.

“If you read his first book he wrote his biography titled ‘Pilot of Justice’, even in that title, he was so much concerned about justice that is his major concern. Everything he did from NADECO to the Middle Belt was to ensure that there was justice and equality for everybody”, he added.

