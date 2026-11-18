When the results of the Sokoto State governorship elections of February 6, 2027 are declared, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), would have been handed a crushing defeat by Ahmed Aliyu, the incumbent governor and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This is not speculative. And rather than cry foul, Dan’iya should engage in a sober reflection to genuinely understand why the people did not vote for him. In a democracy, the people owe politicians like him no explanation for their electoral choices.

The political dynamics in Sokoto State have remained remarkably consistent since 2007, when Senator Aliyu Wamakko emerged as governor and established his political family as the dominant force in the state’s politics. Even Dan’iya’s political mentor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, owes his emergence as governor in 2015, in no small measure, to Wamakko’s political family. In the 2019 election, when Aminu Tambuwal contested without Wamakko’s support, he managed to win by a narrow margin of 432 votes. By 2023, the Wamakko political wave overwhelmed his preferred governorship candidate, Sa’idu Umar (Ubandoma), who has since defected to the APC. Although Tambuwal won his Senate seat, he subsequently chose not to seek re-election, recognising that the political arithmetic was solidly against him. The reality, therefore, is that there are no political calculations or structures that can be transferred to Dan’iya.

Perhaps the most instructive development Dan’iya should reflect upon before his imminent defeat is Tambuwal’s decision to step aside from the 2027 Sokoto South Senatorial contest. He did not concede the ADC ticket to Faruk Malami-Yabo because he loves him or because of the so-called party Unity. If there is one thing Aminu Tambuwal has consistently sought to avoid, it is an electoral defeat, and his decision to sit out the contest is a strategic decision based on his assessment of the prevailing political realities. If a former governor, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and serving senator can reassess his political ambition, Dan’iya should understand that withdrawal is not necessarily an act of political cowardice. By withdrawing, he will also salvage some resources.

Recently, when Dan’iya, through his media aide, criticised the water-supply situation in parts of Sokoto metropolis, expressing concern that residents were still spending scarce resources to purchase water more than three years into Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration, the backlash was brutally swift. He subsequently made no further public intervention on the matter. More revealing, however, was his questioning of the budgetary provisions for water projects and his suggestion that substantial sums had been allocated, released and expended without corresponding improvements in service delivery. The reaction was equally unfriendly: What responsibility did Dan’iya bear for the same problem during his five years as deputy governor under Tambuwal? And why was he unable to distinguish between budgetary estimates and actual releases?

For Governor Aliyu, access to safe and reliable water is a fundamental necessity and a priority. Since assuming office, his administration has taken several concrete steps to improve the water supply system across the state. It established an emergency committee to address the problem, provided regular operational funding to the Ministry of Water Resources, and approved N14.1 billion for the six-water schemes – Old Airport, Gagi, Mana, Runjin Sambo and Rugar Liman, designed to substantially increase water production and distribution. Some of them have been completed and commissioned. Others are at various stages of implementation.

Beyond these interventions, the administration has embarked on the rehabilitation and modernisation of the more than 40-year-old Sokoto State Water Board, undertaken pipeline reconnections, replaced faulty submersible pumps and serviced borehole generators. It has also extended interventions to rural communities, including the drilling of 25 solar-powered boreholes across Munki, Marnona, Dinawa, Lugu and Wurno through collaboration with the World Bank under the ACReSAL programme.

According to records, the Tambuwal administration did not complete any major water project capable of fundamentally addressing the water supply problem in Sokoto. If Dan’iya disputes this assessment, he should produce the evidence. Which major water projects were initiated and completed during his tenure? How much was spent? Which communities benefited? What additional water-production capacity was created?

Particularly troubling are allegations concerning the water pipes that were excavated and sold as scrap during the previous administration. Dan’iya, who is seeking to govern the state cannot demand accountability from Governor Aliyu while avoiding questions about the administration in which he served.

Rather than reduce the debate to political soundbites, Dan’iya should acknowledge the six water schemes abandoned by the Aminu Tambuwal/ Manir Muhammad Dan’iya administration and assess the interventions being undertaken to rehabilitate and improve them.

The failure of ADC to convince the people must have risen from the fact that it is not more than a temporary coalition of political interests brought together by the desire to return the state to its ugly past of late payment of salaries and pensions and lack of projects. They also know that the party lacks functional structures across wards, and that it’s still divided.

There is also the financial dimension of Dan’iya’s ambition. A governorship campaign is expensive. He requires money for mobilisation, logistics, media engagements, campaign materials and political consultations across the state. There have been concerns about the extent to which Dan’iya may be committing personal assets to sustain his political ambition. Unfortunately, he is reportedly not getting the support he needs.

My advice to Dan’iya is simple: take a cue from your mentor. Reassess the political situation, examine the realities on the ground and listen to voices beyond those who constantly assure you that you can win. You can’t defeat Governor Ahmed Aliyu. There is a difference between fighting a difficult political battle and acknowledging an unwinnable one.

Based on my honest assessment Dan’iya should cut his losses, reconsider his options, especially as the political arithmetic has confirmed the absence of a viable path to victory. Withdraw from the race and avoid being handed a crushing defeat.

Dan’iya must decide whether he wants to preserve what is left of his political future or allow his ambition to consume it. The choice is his.

•Ado writes from Kanuna