Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen has been left “shocked” after being attacked in the street in Copenhagen, her office says.

The assault took place in a square in the centre of the city where a man walked up to her and hit her. The attacker has been arrested.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called it a “despicable act, which goes against everything we believe in and fight for in Europe”.

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The prime minister is shocked by the incident,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement without giving further detail.

Police said they had arrested a man and were investigating the incident, but declined to say more.

“She seemed a little stressed,” Soren Kjergaard, who works as a barista on the square, told Reuters after seeing the prime minister being escorted away.

The attack comes two days before Denmark votes in the EU election.

Frederiksen had earlier taken part in a European election event with Social Democrat lead candidate Christel Schaldemose, Denmark’s TV2 reports.

Her Social Democrats are the biggest party in the coalition government. They still lead the polls, but their support has fallen back considerably in recent months.

Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said on X: “Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her.”

EU chief Charles Michel said on the X that he was “outraged”.

“I strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression,” he said.

The attack comes less than a month after Slovak PM Robert Fico was shot several times as he greeted supporters. He survived and has since undergone surgery.

