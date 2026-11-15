Daniel Ojukwu: NGE condemns prosecution of FIJ journalist, demands release

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the arrest, detention, arraignment and remand of a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Daniel Ojukwu, at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, demanding his immediate release.

The Guild, in a statement signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, said it was alarmed that a journalist investigating and reporting matters of public interest was being subjected to criminal prosecution and incarceration over reports concerning the expenditure of public funds.

Ojukwu reportedly investigated the alleged payment of more than ₦147 million, approximately $109,000, to an Abuja-based restaurant for the construction of classrooms and a skills acquisition centre at a primary school in Lagos.

According to the NGE, the investigation raised questions about the existence of the projects, as well as the capacity and track record of the company involved in the contract.

“These are legitimate issues of public accountability that deserve transparent answers, not the criminalisation of the journalist who brought them to public attention,” the Guild said.

The NGE expressed concern that Ojukwu and FIJ founder, Fisayo Soyombo, were facing allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation in connection with the reports.

It said Ojukwu had been remanded in prison after pleading not guilty to a 12-count charge, while his bail application was adjourned from November 12 until December 1.

The Guild described the resort to arrest, prolonged detention and criminal prosecution over journalistic work as a disturbing development that raised questions about the commitment of authorities to press freedom, freedom of expression and Nigerians’ constitutional right to receive information.

“The Guild has consistently condemned the use of cybersecurity laws by the police and other security agencies to harass, intimidate and bully journalists. Investigative journalism is not a crime. Asking questions about public expenditure is not cyberstalking. Demanding accountability from public officials is not defamation,” the statement said.

The NGE said public office holders must understand that their stewardship of public resources is subject to scrutiny, adding that no public official should consider himself or herself above legitimate journalistic inquiry.

It also warned against using legal action to intimidate journalists, suppress legitimate reporting or discourage investigations into the management of public resources.

The Guild expressed concern about the possible effect of the development on investigative journalism, stating: “When a journalist can be sent to prison over a report concerning alleged misuse of public funds, the message to other journalists is unmistakable ‘investigate at your peril.’ Such an atmosphere is inimical to transparency, accountability and democratic governance.”

The NGE reminded authorities that Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution guarantee media responsibility in holding government accountable and the freedom of expression, including the right to receive and impart information without interference.

It therefore demanded the immediate release of Ojukwu on bail pending the determination of the charges against him.

The Guild also called for an end to all forms of intimidation and harassment of journalists, a review of the charges against Ojukwu and Soyombo, and a commitment by law enforcement agencies to stop the abuse of cybersecurity laws against journalists.

It further urged the authorities to pursue allegations of misuse of public funds through transparent and accountable processes rather than criminalising journalists who expose matters of public interest.

The NGE also called on the judiciary to remain vigilant in protecting fundamental rights and ensuring that the judicial process was not used to silence critical voices.

“The Guild will not stand by while freedom of the press is eroded through intimidation, harassment and the misuse of the criminal justice system,” the statement added.