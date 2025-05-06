Dangote varsity to graduate 18,000 students at 2025 convocation

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State, has announced that a total of 18,000 students from seven sets are expected to receive their first, second, and third degrees during the convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 10 March 2025, at the convocation arena of the university.

The university authority also stated that five prominent personalities would be honoured with an Honorary Doctorate Degree, including Dr Adeniyi Raji SAN, Chief Arthur Eze, Katsina-based business mogul Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, former Kano State Governor and Founding Visitor of the university, and Kano-based business mogul Alhaji Mustapha Ado, owner of Amasco Oil Company.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Musa Tukur Yakasai, made this known on Tuesday while addressing a press conference on the preparations ahead of the grand event.

“For a decade now, the university has not had a convocation. So, we are expecting a number of guests, including those expected to accompany awardees,” Prof Yakasai said.

He assured guests attending the 5th Combined Convocation ceremony and Silver Jubilee celebration of adequate security.

According to him, the assurance is necessary in view of the number of guests expected from across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Yakasai said the university has put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a hitch-free event, with security committee members drawn from various security agencies working round the clock to ensure its success.

“We are expecting guests from across the country, given the importance of this convocation and the calibre of prominent personalities we intend to honour during the occasion,” he said.

He further stated, “In addition, the investiture of the Chancellor of the university, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will be held on that Saturday.”

The Vice-Chancellor also commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his continued support of the institution.

