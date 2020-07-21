Dangote truck crushes father and son in Kogi

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Dangote truck in Kogi
The Dangote truck set ablaze by angry mob in Kogi on Monday. Photo: Yekini Jimoh

AN articulate truck belonging to Dangote Cement has been set ablaze in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital for crushing a father and son to death.

Eye witness account told our correspondent that the empty truck was about negotiating the bend leading to Zone 8 when it lost control and crushed a pedestrian who was standing by the roadside together with his two sons.

While the middle-aged man was crushed alongside one of his sons who was badly injured, however, luck smiled on the other person who escaped unhurt.

It was gathered that onlookers who witnessed the incident constituted themselves into a mob to attack the truck and set it ablaze.

Meanwhile, the state police command while confirming the incident said that the truck lost control at the Zone 8 roundabout and crushed a pedestrian and injured one other person who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, who spoke to our correspondent on phone said that the incident made the people on the area to take the law into their hands and set the truck ablaze.

He, however, confirmed the death of one person while the identity of the other injured one could not be immediately ascertained.

Aya said that the victim is receiving medical attention in the hospital while a full-scale investigation into the matter has commenced.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the… Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts… Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

PDP scared of outcome of NDDC audit, APC says

Latest News

NLC’s President calls for downward review of petroleum pump price

Latest News

Anambra govt reassures on sustaining partnership with EU, WHO

Top News

Buhari completing past administration’s legacy projects ideal ― Jonathan

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More