Dangote truck crushes father and son in Kogi

AN articulate truck belonging to Dangote Cement has been set ablaze in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital for crushing a father and son to death.

Eye witness account told our correspondent that the empty truck was about negotiating the bend leading to Zone 8 when it lost control and crushed a pedestrian who was standing by the roadside together with his two sons.

While the middle-aged man was crushed alongside one of his sons who was badly injured, however, luck smiled on the other person who escaped unhurt.

It was gathered that onlookers who witnessed the incident constituted themselves into a mob to attack the truck and set it ablaze.

Meanwhile, the state police command while confirming the incident said that the truck lost control at the Zone 8 roundabout and crushed a pedestrian and injured one other person who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, who spoke to our correspondent on phone said that the incident made the people on the area to take the law into their hands and set the truck ablaze.

He, however, confirmed the death of one person while the identity of the other injured one could not be immediately ascertained.

Aya said that the victim is receiving medical attention in the hospital while a full-scale investigation into the matter has commenced.