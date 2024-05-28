President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has urged the state governments to give consideration to roads made of concrete.

He urged that the consideration should centre on replacing asphalt roads with concrete.

Dangote made this appeal during the inauguration of reconstructed Apapa – Oshodi – Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos by President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday.

The road, which was constructed by Hi-Tech Construction Company through the partnership between the Federal Government and Dangote group on tax credit traversed 37 kilometres length by 10 lanes.

Dangote said it has become imperative that the scheme be revisited to make it a more viable for the private participants.

Dangote said the reconstructed 37km expressway under the Tax Credit Scheme, with the involvement of his company, had helped to transform the landscape leading to the two seaports that are most critical to the economy of the country.

He stated that the infrastructural drive of the President Tinubu administration was reassuring of repositioning the economy to be a trillion dollar status in no distant future.

Dangote went through the memory lane about the poor state of the road before it was concessioned to his company in 2018 under the tax credit scheme.

He said the completion of the road marked a significant stage in the journey towards transforming Nigerian infrastructure landscape.

“We reflected on the progress of Apapa – Oshodi- Oworonshoki road. We are excited at the significant impact that the road project is having and will continue to have on the Nigerian infrastructure ecosystem.

The project is a great example of positive impact that can be achieved when the public collaborate with the private sector, utilizing the visionary framework of the Executive Order 007 on road infrastructure development and tax credit.

Minister of Works Mr David Umahi described the reconstructed Apapa Oworonsoki Ojota Expressway as testament of the high value cement technology, noting that the road will last fifty to one hundred years, as against asphalt.

Concrete is characterized by its proven durability, reduced maintenance, lower cabon footprint, recyclability, ease of construction and safety benefits.

“It is a local material. Concrete pavement delivers superior value and performance — and a lower environmental impact, over a road’s service life,” an expert said.

ALSO READ: Emirship tussle: Move Aminu Bayero out of Kano, deputy gov begs Tinubu