Dangote takes over N1.1bn Unilorin hostel project for Ilorin Central Mosque

PRESIDENT of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has taken over the construction of a N1.1 billion 250-bed student hostel project initiated by the Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The decision to finance the ultramodern hostel project was formally communicated to the mosque’s management by Dangote, marking a significant boost for both the mosque and the university.

The student hostel, an initiative of the Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque, is designed to generate sustainable income through annual rent from students. Proceeds from the hostel will be used exclusively for the maintenance and upkeep of the mosque.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Sunday, the secretary of the mosque’s Board of Trustees, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar, confirmed Dangote’s full takeover of the project.

He disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had already been signed with the University of Ilorin.

Under the agreement, the mosque will own and manage the hostel for 21 years, after which the facility will be handed over to the university.

In addition to sponsoring the construction, Dangote has committed to a monthly donation of N5 million to support the mosque’s maintenance until the hostel, a contribution that began last month, is completed.

AbdulGafar commended the philanthropic gesture, describing it as a major step toward ensuring the long-term sustainability of the mosque’s operations while also addressing students’ accommodation needs on campus.

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has reacted to the development by commending the leadership of the Ilorin Central Mosque management committee.

The group praised the committee under the leadership of Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar, the Danmadami of Ilorin, for its commitment to the service of Allah, which has led to numerous achievements, particularly in the effective maintenance of the Ilorin ultra-modern central Juma’at mosque since its completion and commissioning 13 years ago.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, the MMWG commended Alhaji Dangote for his generosity and vision.

It also praised the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for appointing Alhaji AbdulGafar as the chairman of the mosque’s management committee, an appointment it described as “divinely inspired” due to the outstanding leadership and strategic foresight the chairman has demonstrated.

The group further lauded the Turaki of Ilorin and a serving senator, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha, for facilitating the installation of a big solar power system at the mosque, saying the move would drastically reduce the cost of powering electrical facilities and enhance sustainability.

The MMWG, through applauded these initiatives as exemplary acts of faith and true devotion to Islam.

It called on other wealthy Muslims to emulate Alhaji Aliko Dangote and other philanthropists by avoiding wasteful spending and instead investing in meaningful causes such as propagation of Islam, maintenance and development of mosques, welfare of Islamic scholars, ponsorship of underprivileged students and support for widows and vulnerable members of the community.

The group noted that such gestures are clear manifestations of sincere belief in Allah and lamented the neglect of Islamic projects in many parts of the country due to the indifference of some affluent Muslims.

It called for uma change in attitude and urged renewed commitment to the cause of Islam.

The Ilorin Ultra-Modern Central Juma’at Mosque is regarded as one of the finest in West Africa, both in terms of construction cost and the world-class facilities it houses, including a state-of-the-art e-library of international standard.