Dangote Refinery: We’ll heed to Court order — NUPENG

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has confirmed that it is in receipt of court papers ordering that its members not to picket the Dangote Refinery.

The union said it believed so much in the rule of law, and as such, it would allow all the court processes to run through till it derives its freedom and powers from already domesticated labour laws.

President of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, stated this while fielding questions from journalists at a joint press briefing that was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The briefing was jointly addressed with its counterpart from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The National Industrial Court in Abuja, last Wednesday, granted an interim injunction restraining the union from embarking on industrial action or compelling other truck drivers to join.

The order, granted by Justice E.D. Subilim, which in addition covered the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association, also restrained the unions from blocking Nigerian roads, frustrating, or shutting down the operations of Dangote Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company Ltd.

Confirming the receipt of the court papers, Akporeha said, “First and foremost, all of you know that Dangote has taken us to court, and presently, he has served us a court order that we shouldn’t carry out any picketing or blockade in his premises or against his premises.

“So, we will continue to abide by that. We are already in the court, and we will allow the court process to follow.”

The union also dismissed an allegation that it collects the sum of N50,000 from trucks loading at various depots, arguing that it is not only NUPENG that operates at depots.

“I’m sure everybody knows that not only NUPENG operates at depots. There are other organisations that operate there. The issue of NUPENG collecting N50,000 is not true.”

