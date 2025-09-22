Dangote Refinery: Nigeria remains threatened by cabals in oil sector — Otedola

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has warned that Nigeria’s energy future remains under threat from entrenched cabals in the oil sector despite recent reforms.

Otedola, in a statement on Monday, threw his weight behind the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), while commending President Bola Tinubu for fully deregulating the downstream petroleum sector.

Otedola said; “Congratulations to my dear brother, Aliko Dangote, on the success achieved so far since the Dangote Refinery commenced operations. It is a historic leap for Nigeria’s energy independence and economic future”.

He praised President Tinubu for taking bold action where past leaders faltered, saying: “Credit must go to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for doing what no other leader before him had the political will to execute — the full deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector. This singular act has broken the grip of entrenched interests and ushered in a new era of transparency, healthy competition, and customer-centric service delivery.”

Otedola, however, noted that despite the progress, “voices clinging to the old ways” still pose a danger to reforms in the sector.

“I’ve followed recent commentary around fuel supply issues and feel compelled to provide some perspective, especially as it relates to the future of this country, which remains threatened by entrenched cabals who still believe they can block the winds of reform,” he said.

Recalling the formation of DAPPMAN in 2002, Otedola explained that it was created to challenge the dominance of major marketers and give independent depot owners a platform to thrive.

He revealed that he structured the group, appointing the late George Enenmoh as chairman, while he served as vice-chairman and Sayyu Dantata as secretary.

But two decades later, Otedola argued, many depots are now obsolete.

“Nigeria now has over 4 million metric tons of storage capacity, most of it idle. With the Dangote Refinery now supplying fuel locally, the old business model is crumbling. I advised some operators last year to sell their depots as scrap while they still had value.”

He stressed that the refinery has redefined Nigeria’s energy landscape by ensuring reliable local production and supply, eliminating gridlock around Apapa ports, and modernising fuel distribution with 8,000 new CNG-powered trucks.

“More than just producing fuel, Aliko has elevated the entire logistics chain,” Otedola added.

Drawing from his own track record as founder of Zenon Oil and pioneer of the modern diesel business in Nigeria, Otedola declared: “I know this business intimately. I was king of it and at the peak of it in 2005, I was conferred with the life patron of the PTD union. So, when I say the game has changed, I speak from deep experience.”