Dangote refinery makes U-turn, resumes petrol sales in naira

Dayo Ayeyemi
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has made U-turn, announcing the resumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, sales in Naira barely 24 hours after announcing the stoppage.

It said that the resumption of the initiative was made possible following the intervention of the Chairman of the Naira-for-Crude Transaction Committee, Dr Zacch Adedeji.

In earlier memo on Friday, Dangote Refinery had announced the suspension of petrol sales in naira as from Sunday, September 28, 2025.

 In a statement, the refinery said: “Following the intervention of the Naira for Crude Transaction Committee Chairman, we are pleased to inform you of the resumption of PMS Sales in Naira commencing Immediately

“You may kindly proceed to place your orders in Naira for both self-collection and free delivery of PMS to the earlier advised locations across the country,” it said.

The company explained that the temporary suspension of Naira-denominated petrol sales, announced on Friday and initially scheduled to take effect from Sunday, 28 September, has been lifted.

Dangote Refinery urged customers to disregard the earlier suspension notice, assuring that sales would continue without interruption to guarantee affordable petrol supply for Nigerians.

