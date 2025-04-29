Dangote Refinery gets physical planning advice on proposed gantry

LAGOS State Government through the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, has advised Dangote Refinery on the application of integrated transportation planning and the maintenance of physical planning standards within the facility and its proposed gantry.

He gave the advice when he led an inter-agency team on a tour of Dangote Refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The commissioner, who spoke during the tour, said that its aim was to assess physical planning-related issues in the facility and give appropriate advice.

“Our presence here today with other Lagos State MDAs underscores the importance the government accords the Lekki corridor, whose development must be well coordinated in line with the state’s blueprint,” he said.

He added that the preparation of two Development Plans, Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan, to address the needs of the axis was in recognition of the important growth pole that the area is fast becoming.

He said that Dangote Refinery was a very significant investment in Lagos State, whose smooth operation for an orderly and sustainable environment was the watchword of the state government.

Considering the impacts of the refinery and its proposed gantry on Dangote Road, Olumide advised on the application of integrated transportation planning

and the maintenance of physical planning standards.

He explained that the involvement of other MDAs in the tour would facilitate inter-agency collaboration, promote a comprehensive understanding of the refinery’s impact, and support informed decision-making for future development.

Earlier, the CEO Dangote Projects and other management staff of the organisation briefed the delegation on the mode of operation of the refinery.

MDAs involved in the tour, according to the spokesperson of the ministry, Mukaila Sanusi, were Office of Physical Planning, Office of Infrastructure, Office of Surveyor-General, Ministry of the Environment (Office of Drainage Services), LASIMRA, Lands Bureau, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Ministry of Transportation.

READ ALSO: Dangote Refinery presents Africa with new opportunities – NCDMB boss