Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Zenith Bank founder Jim Ovia; and Sujimoto Group founder Sijibomi Ogundele have been named among Nigeria’s Top 100 Trailblazers at the Daily Times Centenary Roll of Honour.

Other prominent Nigerians recognised include the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa; advertising industry veteran, Dr Biodun Shobanjo; and media entrepreneur, Prince Nduka Obaigbena.

The recognition was part of the Daily Times centenary celebrations, marking 100 years of the newspaper’s contributions to journalism, national development, and documenting Nigeria’s history.

Speaking on the honour, Ogundele described his inclusion on the prestigious list as a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey, which began in Agege, Lagos, and has grown into an ambition to redefine luxury real estate development in Nigeria.

He said the recognition was particularly meaningful given the challenges of building a luxury property business in Nigeria, including economic uncertainties, rising construction costs, foreign exchange fluctuations and the complexities of the real estate sector.

Founded in 2014, Sujimoto Group has pursued a vision of introducing international standards of architecture, design and luxury living to Nigeria.

The company has become associated with high-profile developments, including Giuliano and Lucrezia, as Ogundele continues to promote the possibility of delivering world-class architectural experiences on African soil.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, the Sujimoto founder reflected on his humble beginnings and the perseverance required to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions despite setbacks.

“Never in my life did I imagine that a young boy from Agege could, through diligence, integrity and a profound commitment to excellence, build his way into such distinguished company,” he said.

Ogundele also acknowledged the leadership of Daily Times and the organisers of the centenary celebration, particularly Fidelis Anosike, Chairman of Folio Media Group and Publisher of Daily Times Nigeria, for facilitating the recognition.

He described the honour as more than a personal achievement, saying it would inspire him to pursue greater excellence, maintain discipline in business, and encourage young Nigerians to aspire beyond the limitations of their backgrounds.

The recognition of the Nigerian business leaders and other distinguished personalities formed part of the activities marking the newspaper’s 100th anniversary and celebrating individuals whose contributions have shaped different sectors of the country.