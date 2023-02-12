Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

The Regional Sales Director disclosed this for Lagos/Ogun Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Dolapo Alli, at a Special Day for the company at the ongoing 13th Gateway International Trade Fair in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Alli noted that Dangote Group, as a pan-African conglomerate, has adopted as its mantra Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in all sectors where the company operates.

He explained that the Group has been a reliable partner to many trade fairs across the country because the management believes that Chambers of Commerce & Industry occupies a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

The Regional Manager stated that Dangote Industries Ltd considered OGUNCCIMA as being unique because Ogun State has one of the largest concentration of industries in Nigeria and serve as a corridor for the transportation of goods, services, and people between the nation’s commercial center of Lagos and the rest of Nigeria and even our neighbouring countries of Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana.

Gateway International Trade Fair therefore remains an avenue for us to connect with our customers in the South-West and other parts of the country.

“We at Dangote Group and the people of South-West share the trait of ever pushing beyond the limits and discovering new levels of success.”

“Despite our progressive position, we are innovative and always thinking of strategies to drive business and create value for our customers. This we achieve by increasing the number and quality of products in our portfolio, as an increased range of products provides more options, alternatives, and business for our customers”, he said.

Alli noted that the Company’s continuous efforts to innovate, create value and invest in Nigeria are borne out of its belief in the vast economic potential of Nigeria, adding that this informed the management’s desire to invest massively in states across the country.

According to him, the company’s food subsidiaries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt), and Dangote Rice, provide jobs through various schemes saying Dangote Sugar Refinery, through its out-grower scheme has employed thousands of farmers in the host communities.

“The coming of Dangote Fertilizer has to a great extent, helped to change the face of agriculture in Nigeria while the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, when functional, will drive the development of ancillary industries which will utilize the byproducts as raw materials.





He also noted that Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Ltd, its automobile subsidiary, was participating at this year’s trade fair for the first time as a sign of its commitment to offer customers full range of products and services. Dangote Sinotruck, he pointed out, assembles the full range of different types of commercial vehicles covering heavy-duty trucks, medium trucks, light trucks, semi-trailers, and buses.

“The company aims to meet the expected increased demand of segments like logistics, constructions, food, and beverage industries as the government focuses on boosting the economic development across the country. It can produce 10,000 trucks annually and creates thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

“Dangote Fertilizer, within the short period it commenced operations, has already become one of the market leaders. Therefore, those who want to know how to key into the fertilizer sales as Distributors, retailers, or consumers are invited to visit our stand and have talks with our representatives.”

In her goodwill message, the Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investments, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, expressed the state government’s appreciation to Dangote Group for rising to the occasion each time the state called upon it, saying the Company’s investments have lifted the economic activities in the state.

The Special Day afforded the guests and customers the to know more about Dangote products as each of the subsidiaries showcased the strength and uniqueness of their products.

The Company hosted members of the Ogun State Bricklayers and Block Moulders Associations for a practical demonstration of the right application of different grades of Cement to mark the day.

In his welcome address, lion Niyi Oshiyemi, the first Deputy President of OGUNCCIMA, who stood in for the President, commended the management of Dangote Group for its business model, which has stood out the company’s subsidiaries as the leader in all the sectors where they operate.

He noted that the partnership between the Company and OGUNCCIMA over the years has been very helpful and fruitful, noting that it was one of the partnerships that accounted for the sustenance of the fair.

The OGUNCCIMA boss urged the state’s people to take advantage of the fair and patronize Dangote Stand to get their food items and other products in preparation for the coming Ramadan fast