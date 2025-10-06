Dangote, Ethiopia partner on World-class fertiliser plant to boost Africa’s food security

Dangote Group has partnered with Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) to establish a fertiliser plant with an annual production capacity of three million metric tonnes of urea, making it one of the world’s largest.

The facility, located in Ethiopia’s South-East region, will utilise natural gas from the Hilal and Calub reserves to boost agricultural productivity, create jobs, and enhance food security across the Horn of Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the project as a symbol of cooperation, peace, and progress, reflecting the country’s determination to harness its potential and strengthen its global presence.

He urged Ethiopians to unite in driving industrial and agricultural growth.

Dangote Group President, Aliko Dangote, praised the Ethiopian government’s economic reforms and infrastructure development, noting that they have made the country attractive to investors.

He said the partnership represents a milestone in Africa’s drive toward industrialisation and food security.

Dangote revealed that the Gode project is only the beginning, with plans to produce more fertiliser types and make Ethiopia a regional hub.

He also announced plans for a polypropylene bagging plant and commended financial institutions backing the venture.

The ceremony was attended by senior Ethiopian officials, investors, and financiers, with Somali Region President Mustafa Omar calling Dangote “the anchor investor Ethiopia has been looking for.”

