Dangote donates tricycles to Kogi communities

The Dangote Cement Plc Obajana Plant has donated 10 tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP to its host communities.

The vehicles were handed over to the host communities at an event weekend attended by the four traditional rulers.

The beneficiary factory and mining communities are; Obajana, Akpata, Iwaa and Oyo.

Speaking at the ceremony to hand over the tricycles, the Bajana of Obajana, Oba Idowu Isenibi, described the donation as timely, saying it would support business and transportation in the communities.

The Oba of Iwaa community, Francis Migbole, expressed the appreciation of his community while commending the President of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote.

In his response representative of the Plant Director and General Manager Human Resources and Admin, Haruna Adinoyi, said the donation was part of the effort to create a harmonious relationship between the company and the host communities.

He said the company is appreciative of the support from host communities.

Delivering the closing remarks, Deputy General Manager Ademola Adeyemi said the tricycles would aide movement by members of the communities, adding that it was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

It would be recalled that only recently, the company funded Cooperatives societies in the communities, and has just completed a multi-billion naira Obajana-Kabba concrete road, adjudged to be the country’s longest concrete road.

