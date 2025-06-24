Niger govt. receives proposal for construction of Lambata-Giri Superhighway

The Niger State Government has received a proposal for the construction of the Lambata-Giri Superhighway from a consortium, BerghHaus Ltd.

The consortium, led by its President, Moses Adesanya Busanu, presented the request to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago at the Niger State Liaison Office in Abuja.

Receiving members of the consortium, Umaru Bago said the Lambata-Giri Superhighway has been a dream since the creation of the Federal Capital Territory due to the economic importance of the corridor.

He said the area also has huge potential for a new development zone that can compete favourably with Abuja.

”It is about 60 km of road, so with this news you are giving us, it has given us hope to say there will be connectivity between Niger State and the FCT on a very new corridor.”

ALSO READ: Gombe gov reiterates commitment to sustainable economic reforms

He noted that, when actualised, the superhighway will spring up real estates and new developments in terms of road construction, railways, hotel accommodation, urban renewal, as well as water and sanitation.

The Governor suggested that the partnership should start in earnest through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to the Governor, the MoU will enable the government to identify the terms of reference, proof of funds, defined roles and responsibilities, and to have a time plan for the project.

He urged the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, and other government officials present at the meeting to critically assess the proposal to enable the government to arrive at a logical conclusion.

The President of BerghHaus, Moses Adesanya Busanu, said the consortium is a team of critical stakeholders that can actively work towards the actualisation of the Lambata-Giri Superhighway.

Mr Busanu said the decision to forward the proposal of the project to the Farmer Governor followed a painstaking evaluation of the huge infrastructural development projects embarked upon by the Governor and his commitment to undertake more.

He said that with the State Government’s approval, the Lambata-Giri Highway can be completed within 18 months.

Speaking on the economic importance of the road when completed, Mr Busanu said it will reduce travel time for commuters.

On the source of finance, Mr Busanu explained that the consortium will use its personal resources for the road construction and impose a toll system to recoup its finances.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE