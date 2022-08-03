Dangote doles out over N1bn to Nigerians in consumers’ promo

Consumers of Dangote cement brand in the country are to benefit from over N1 billion in the ongoing promo of Dangote Cement Bags of Goodies initiated by the company to give back to the society and its loyal customers.

Making this disclosure during the oromo in Ibadan, Oyo State capita;, on Tuesday, Dangote Group national sales director, Mrs Funmi Sanni said the programme was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to give back to consumers, who have been the company’s pillar of support and motivate them for more patronage.

While handing over cheques to beneficiaries of the promo, including Shittu Ibitayo, Biliaminu Kheinde and Adepegba Adekunle, who won N1 million each, Sanni explained that 500 customers would win N1 million each, 100 customers stands the chance to win N5 million each, coupled with nN32 million worth of gifts.

According to her, “the promo started 5th of July, we say thank you and appreciate Nigerians for their patronage and loyalty. We want to urge them to continue to do business with us whenever the needs for cement arises.”

“We produces quality prodcuts for any type of cement application, we are the leaders in the cement industry. We pave the way for others in the industry to follow, but not to follow closely, “ Sanni stated.

In his remark at the event, the Oyo State director, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Fasunwomi Omotayo averred that Dangote Group was one of the leading indigenous companies in Nigeria that reached out to its consumers,noting that this is not the first time of doing such.

‘’As a regulatory body,we are in it together for the sake of accountability,professionalism and equity.Dangote have raised many millionaires and they are still raising others,the lottery is pure and transparent ,’’he posited.

The beneficiries ,who won N1 million each expressed their gratitude to Dangote Group for the cash prize.

