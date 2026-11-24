Dangote Coal Mines Limited has disbursed scholarships worth millions of naira to 42 students from its six host communities in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The beneficiary communities are Awo-Akpali, Awo-Ojuwo, Awo-Akpolokuta, Awo-Atte, Onupi and Ajobe-Ofeanyaka.

The scholarship scheme is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and its commitment under the Community Development Agreement (CDA) with the host communities.

The General Manager, Special Duties, Mr. Nuhu Elujah, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Alonge, said the initiative was designed to promote educational development, encourage academic excellence and ease the financial burden of higher education on students and their families.

He stated that the programme reflected the company’s commitment to sustainable community development and human capital investment, adding that education remained essential to building a skilled and productive generation capable of contributing to national development.

The beneficiaries, according to him, are students enrolled in various tertiary institutions in the six coal-bearing communities.

He added that the scheme would provide them opportunities to pursue their academic aspirations.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary communities, the community leader of Awo-Akpali, Dr. Samuel Adejoh, commended the company’s management for fulfilling its commitments.

He stressed that the scholarships would significantly assist students and their parents in meeting the financial demands of higher education.

In a related development, the firm disbursed its 2026/2027 annual surface rent cheques to landowners in Awo-Akpali, Awo-Ojuwo and Awo-Akpolokuta communities.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the company for the timely payment, describing it as a demonstration of its commitment to maintaining a cordial relationship with its host communities.

They urged the company to sustain the prompt payment of the annual rents, noting that the financial support would help ease the economic challenges facing landowners and their families.