Dangote Cement offers N100bn Commercial Paper to investors

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba
From left, Group Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Mr Temi Popoola; Chairman, First HoldCo Plc, Mr Femi Otedola; Chairman, Gates Foundation, Bill Gates; President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Founder and President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Founder, Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Jim Ovia CFR, during a visit to the Dangote Refinery in Eleko, Lagos State.

DANGOTE Cement Plc has offered commercial paper worth N100 billion for sale to investors.

Subscription for the exercise commenced last Tuesday, and closed on Friday.

The cement giant is selling the debt instrument in three tenors under Series 19, 20, and 21 through its N300 billion commercial paper issuance programme.

Details of the exercise indicated that the fund from the sale of the commercial paper would be used to finance the company’s operations, Dangote Cement said in the offer documents.

The minimum subscription for the exercise is N5 million and N1,000 thereafter, with applicable taxes to apply on the instrument except otherwise exempt.

Series 19 of the CP has a maturity of 93 days at discount rate of 19.93 percent, the Series 20 has a tenor of 184 days at discount rate of 20.61 per cent, and Series 21 matures in 268 days at discount rate of 20.77 percent.

Dangote Cement has a combined capacity of 52 Mta (35.3 Mta in Nigeria) across its operations in 10 African countries, operating a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement.

Through its investments, the organisation eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and transformed the nation into an exporter of cement, serving neighbouring countries.

