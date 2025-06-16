Dangote Cement offers N100bn Commercial Paper to investors

DANGOTE Cement Plc has offered commercial paper worth N100 billion for sale to investors.

Subscription for the exercise commenced last Tuesday, and closed on Friday.

The cement giant is selling the debt instrument in three tenors under Series 19, 20, and 21 through its N300 billion commercial paper issuance programme.

Details of the exercise indicated that the fund from the sale of the commercial paper would be used to finance the company’s operations, Dangote Cement said in the offer documents.

The minimum subscription for the exercise is N5 million and N1,000 thereafter, with applicable taxes to apply on the instrument except otherwise exempt.

Series 19 of the CP has a maturity of 93 days at discount rate of 19.93 percent, the Series 20 has a tenor of 184 days at discount rate of 20.61 per cent, and Series 21 matures in 268 days at discount rate of 20.77 percent.

Dangote Cement has a combined capacity of 52 Mta (35.3 Mta in Nigeria) across its operations in 10 African countries, operating a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement.

Through its investments, the organisation eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and transformed the nation into an exporter of cement, serving neighbouring countries.

