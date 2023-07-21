The management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto has postponed the commencement of its first-semester examination by a week over the failure of students to pay tuition fees which denied them access to register for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Tribune CampusXtra learnt that the recent development, which was confirmed in a circular from the school management, was the fourth time after the previous deadline for closure of registration portal lapsed on Thursday.

Speaking with this reporter, the Dean Students Affairs, Prof. Umar Aliyu, lamented the expectation of students on the extension, adding that the current proposed extension would be the fourth time this semester.

“Why is it that students usually reach out to us when it is few minutes before the deadline?

“This will be the fourth time of extending this registration,” he said.

According to the Dean, the management was forced to extend the registration deadline as more than ten thousand students are yet to pay their tuition fees.

“As of today, more than ten thousand students have failed to register this semester.”

He further lamented the attitude of the number of students towards prompt payment of tuition fees, adding that some students don’t care even if the school would have to extend it ten times.

“Look, even if the registration is extended ten times, the students will not pay,” he stated.

Continuing, he added that the first semester examination which is scheduled to commence Monday, July 24th, has been shifted to July 31st.

“There is no way we would extend the registration process that it will not affect the exam. So, next week will be for registration and the upper one will be for exam,” the DSA confirmed.





The Dean, however, added that any student who fails to utilise the extension of the registration window would have no other choice than to defer the admission.

“If those students fail to register during the one-week extension, they will have to defer their admission,” he said.

Also, the Director of the university’s Management of Information System (MIS), Mallam Ahmad Chafe, in his confirmation of the development, stated that the extension was due to logistics challenges, adding however that students are enjoined to utilise the window payment of their fees.

He wrote: “Salaam. The VC has extended the closure of the Portal to Friday 28th July, 2023. Similarly, the exams will now start on Monday 31st July, 2023. These developments are due to logistic challenges with the examinations. Students are therefore advised to take advantage of these developments to complete payment of their fees, registration of their courses and printing of their examination cards.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE