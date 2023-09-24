Commercial bus (danfo) driver stripped naked to avoid arrest after stabbing a Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) official, the agency claimed on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Constain area of Lagos after the driver committed a traffic offence.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today arrested a driver of a painted Volkswagen ‘T4’ commercial bus (LSR 966 YE) for stabbing a LASTMA Officers after being apprehended for serious traffic obstruction around Costain r/about, Lagos,” LASTMA said in a Sunday statement.

“LASTMA Officer Olajide Olukoga ‘Bravo’ who led the enforcement team disclosed that the Volkswagen commercial ‘T4’ bus was apprehended for picking up passengers on the main expressway thereby causing serious traffic obstructions to other road users around Costain inward Iponri.”

According to the agency, the operation was carried out following repeated warnings to drivers to use designated bus stops before picking up or letting off passengers.

“Our enforcement team had successfully apprehended the driver despite dangerous driving attempts to escape before he brought out a knife and stabbed me.

“After seeing the deep cut he had inflicted with the knife, he decided to strip himself naked and caused serious commotion before policemen from Iponri Police Station eventually arrested him.

“After his arrest, dangerous weapons ‘cutlass and knife’ were recovered inside his commercial Volkswagen ‘T4’ bus by security officers,” the statement added.

