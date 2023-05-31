The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, will be conferred with the esteemed National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) , among other notable Nigerians.

The was announced by the Director General of the National Productivity Center, Dr Nasir Olaitan Raji-Mustapha, heralding Danbatta’s exceptional achievements and significant contributions to the development and advancement of the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

During his tenure at the NCC, Danbatta has spearheaded several initiatives that have revolutionised the telecommunications landscape in Nigeria. His visionary leadership and strategic decisions have led to remarkable achievements and noteworthy milestones for the industry.

Some of the key accomplishments attributed to Danbatta’s tenure include the promotion of broadband penetration, consumer empowerment and protection, sustainable industry growth, and digital inclusion and innovation, among others.

Under the promotion of broadband penetration, Danbatta’s relentless efforts to enhance broadband connectivity across Nigeria have resulted in substantial improvements in internet access and affordability. This has played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide and fostering economic growth.

In the area of consumer empowerment and protection, Danbatta has prioritized the interests and rights of telecom consumers, implementing consumer-centric policies and initiatives. Notably, the NCC’s Toll-Free Line for Consumer Complaints, introduced under his leadership, has provided an accessible platform for addressing consumer grievances and ensuring their protection.

With respect to sustainable industry growth, under Prof Danbatta’s guidance, the telecommunications sector has witnessed significant investments and healthy competition. His strategic leadership has fueled innovation, resulting in sustainable industry growth and a positive impact on Nigeria’s economy.

Also, recognizing the transformative power of digital technology, Danbatta has championed programmes to promote digital inclusion and empower marginalized communities in his efforts to deepen digital inclusion and innovation.

Initiatives such as the NCC’s Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC), formerly known as the School Knowledge Centers (SKCs) and Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) have improved access to digital resources and enhanced emergency response capabilities across the nation.

The conferment of the 2023 NPOM Award on Danbatta serves as a testament to his remarkable achievements and exceptional leadership within the NCC. His contributions have not only positioned Nigeria as a key player in the global digital landscape but have also positively impacted the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The NPOM Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates individuals, who have made significant contributions to productivity, innovation, and national development. Danbatta’s well-deserved recognition further solidifies his reputation as a transformative leader and industry trailblazer.





The entire telecommunications industry and the nation, at large, celebrate Danbatta’s achievements and extend their heartfelt congratulations on the conferment of the 2023 NPOM Award. His exemplary leadership and contributions serve as an inspiration to future generations and reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to technological progress and national productivity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…