Dana Air to recruit more Nigerian pilots

Dana Air has decorated a new captain on its Boeing 737 aircraft, Captain Andrew Igbe-Arase in Lagos, promising that the airline will continue to invest in training and re-training of pilots having commenced the recruitment of more qualified Nigerian pilots.

Commenting, Director of flight operations in the airline, Captain Segun Omole, who decorated the new captain said: “its gives me joy every time and anytime I decorate young Nigerian pilots who grow through the ranks with rigorous training both in Nigeria and abroad doing excellently well.

“And this is why we are currently recruiting more young and qualified Nigerian pilots as part of our expansion plans and as we have taken delivery of more of our aircraft from maintenance checks to boost our operations further across Nigeria, while introducing superior options for our guests.

“Captain Andrew is a meticulous , vibrant and smart young pilot who has been a captain on the Turbo prop with over 5000 hours and with over 80% of our pilots homegrown, our commitment at Dana Air is to continue to invest in capacity building, training and re-training of our pilots for efficiency, safety and comfort of our guests.’’ he added.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Meantime, the airline has launched a valentine promo titled; ‘’Vibe for Love’’ to reward customers for their short trips to local attractions from February till mid- March, 2022.

According to the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, the promo is to encourage customers to fly with their lovers and families in this month of love to strengthen their bonds at some beautiful destinations in Nigeria.

“What this promo entails is for families, lovers to book at least two tickets on the same booking reference using promo code LOVE2022 on www.flydanaair.com to get a 20% discount on any of our destinations for their vibe for love staycation.

“The booking period will be till 9th of March and travel till 15th March, 2022 to give our customers taking advantage of this exciting offer ample time. Customers are also advised to watchout for vibe for love challenge launching soon across all our social media platforms.