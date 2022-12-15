Dana Air recognised for inspiring young aviation professionals

For consistently supporting young aviation professionals, Nigeria’s Dana Air has been recognized at the 2022 annual Aviation Careers Conference and Cabin Crew Fair held at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Annex Ikeja, Lagos

Aviation careers conference, an initiative of MamaJ Aviation consult is designed to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals in their aviation career development drive.

Receiving the award on behalf of Dana Air at the event, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana, Ememobong Ettete, Dana Air emphasized the airline’s commitment towards supporting young professionals to achieve their dream careers in aviation and everything that upholds professionalism in the aviation industry and Nigeria at large.

He encouraged the young professionals present at the event to follow through and explore all they have been tutored at the conference to achieve their goals and Dana Air will be available to support and provide them the platform to soar as always.’’

Also speaking at the conference, the convener of the event, Joy Ogbebo declared: “When we started aviation careers 6 years ago, Dana Air was the only airline that sponsored while other airlines were trying to figure out what our goals were and since then, the airline has consistently supported the need to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals

According to Ogbebo, the award was presented to Dana Air in “deep appreciation of her invaluable contribution to our aviation careers development initiatives”.

Similarly, Dana Air has equally bagged the Most Resilient Airline award at the Aluta News 3rd anniversary lecture and award dinner held at the Pave Hotel and Events Center Abuja.

The award was in recognition of the airline’s consistency, doggedness, and superior onboard and customer service in the past 14 years of its operations in Nigeria.