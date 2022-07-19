Dana Air plane makes emergency landing in Abuja over engine malfunction

The Management of Dana Air has confirmed that a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to it made an emergency landing today due to an engine problem.

The Lagos/Abuja-bound plane had 100 passengers on board when the incident happened.

A statement issued by the airline stated, “Our Abuja bound Boeing 737 aircraft with the registration number 5N DNA embarked on an emergency landing today 19th July 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The Pilot-in- command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52 pm.

” All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also been briefed on the incident

“We sincerely apologise to all our passengers on board the flight and reassure our customers that Dana Air will continue to maintain its high safety standards.”

