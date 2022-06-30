Dana Air partners The ELOY Foundation to empower women in five states

IN its determination to contribute its quota to the empowerment of women in the country, Nigeria’s Dana Air has announced its partnership with The ELOY Foundation’s business shower to empower women in five states: Rivers, Kano, Abuja, Abia and Lagos.

The ELOY business Shower is an educative business gathering specifically organized for women in business to inspire and encourage them to build thriving businesses.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Sukhjinder Mann who described Dana Air’s corporate social responsibility as impact driven and broad- based expressed the airline’s delight in the empowerment across the states in Nigeria.

His words: Women are a massive asset to any country and we want to add to their development while seeing them grow their skills and small businesses to the benefit of the youth and children in the society.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

For founder of The ELOY Awards Foundation, Tewa Onasanya:”The ELOY Awards Foundation is about empowering and challenging thousands of women to be more and do more by providing access to resources, business skills and tools for them to be able to grow, transform and sustain their businesses, which will in turn benefit their families and the community at large.

“In subsequent years, we have been able to enroll women who are small business owners onto the one year Eloy foundation Sustainable Empowerment Program( SEP) with mentorship for six months, and access to all they need as entrepreneurs: Information, training, and affordable financing”.

According to the organisers, the business shower will hold in Abuja on the 30th of June, while Kano and Abia will be on the 2nd and 7th of July respectively.