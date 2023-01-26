Dana Air introduces promo fares, bags special recognition award

NIGERIA’s Dana Air has introduced promo fares that will encourage more online booking on its website www.flydanaair.com. The promo fares started from 18th January.

According to a statement by Dana Air, customers who book their ticket using the newly introduced IOS APP within the same period stand a chance of winning various prices ranging from 50% cash back, Miles, return tickets, VIP movie tickets and lots of other exciting prizes

The airline also announced its special recognition award won at the recently concluded Humor awards held at the prestigious Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The airline won the award for constantly supporting the movie, music and comedy industries in Nigeria.

Speaking on the award, the Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, said Dana Air remained a frontliner in supporting “the aircraft of young Nigerians who continue to make us proud by doing legitimate entertainment business.”