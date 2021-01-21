Dana Air introduces flexible ‘no change fee policy’

Nigeria’s Dana Air has Introduced a flexible no change fee policy as part of its promise to serve its customers better and offer innovative products to support their ever-changing travel desires.

The airline’s Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, attributed the latest development to Dana Air’s understanding of the fact that exigencies of daily activities can make planning a trip difficult.

“So with this new policy, our customers will now only be charged a fare difference (if applicable) without a change fee when they make up to two changes on their ticket at least two hours to their flight.

“However, if the changes are made after the flight is operated or one hour to the flight, the fee will be applicable. This new policy is part of our promise to our guests to offer an improved service delivery, innovative and supportive products to meet and exceed their travel expectations”, Ezenwa added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…