Dana Air explains reason for disruption of flights

Following the disruption of flights which led to many of its passengers getting stranded on Saturday, the management of Dana Air has attributed the hitch to what it called the unserviceability of two of its aircraft.

The airline, however, said its maintenance team had been deployed to conduct proper checks on both aircraft even as it reassured its guests and crew that their safety will continue to be the priority of the airline in all circumstances.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the airline, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa declared: “On Friday 18, and Saturday 19, December 2020, two of our aircraft became unserviceable in Lagos and Abuja respectively, compelling us to ground both aircraft in line with our strict safety standards and Global Best Practices.

“While our maintenance team have however been deployed to conduct proper checks on both aircraft, we wish to reassure our guests and crew that their safety will continue to be our priority in all circumstances and we would stop at nothing to guarantee this.

“We understand that the travel plans, commitments, meetings and engagements of our guests have all been disorganised by this unanticipated development and we are deeply and sincerely sorry.

“This is really not a good time for disruptions having increased our flights recently to meet the expectations of our guests and ensure no one is left stranded without a flight this yuletide, but we had no option than to ground both aircraft in the interest of the safety of our crew and guests while our other serviceable aircraft continue to operate as scheduled

“To compensate for this regrettable service failure, we are offering free tickets to all our guests on the affected flights, while full refunds will be made available to guests who do not prefer to be rescheduled.”

The airline also advised its passengers to reach out to its officials to confirm the status of their flights before coming to the airport.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE