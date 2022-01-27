Dana Air donates to old people’s home, orphanages

To appreciate and encourage Business Class customers, Dana Air has announced that it will offer an automatic Silver Card membership and 9000 executive miles to all its Business Class customers all through the first quarter of 2022.

In addition to this offer, the airline also introduced a flash fare of N23,400 strictly for customers traveling from Lagos to Owerri and Enugu.

This is just as the airline in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, has donated sundry items to the Lagos Old People’s Home and a number of children’s Orphanages across the city.

Speaking on the ongoing promo, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo declared “this promo is to encourage and appreciate our business class customers to fly more, spend less, and enjoy the benefits of the silver membership of Dana Miles and for every business class ticket you book in the first quarter of this year, you get 9000 miles free which is really exciting.

“The Silver Card holders get loads of additional benefits from free tickets to more miles, more excess baggage allowance and with this additional offer of 9000 executive miles, they can get a lot of things done for free using their Dana Miles account which also includes paying for excess baggage for their friends and family with their miles, upgrade from economy class ticket to business class, not leaving out huge discounts at partner stores and outlets.”

Still on the massive reward drive for Dana Miles members, Obi said “we have other existing promos for our Dana Miles members like new members get 9000 miles and those who book their tickets at our Silverbird outlet in Lagos also get 9000 miles instantly.’’

“We have also introduced a flash fare of N23,400 for customers traveling from Lagos to Owerri and Enugu. We did N18,000 in December and now N23,400, so our customers are advised to plan their trips early, and visit our website www.flydanaair.com as fast as possible to get this fare.”

On the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, its Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa said that the donations to the orphanages were in line with the airline’s CSR initiative and philosophy of supporting communities and non-governmental organisations that share similar objectives.

Some of the items donated to the Lagos Old People’s Home, Favid Orphanage Home and V.O.W (Hope) Orphanage included bags of rice, spaghetti, clothes, noodles, toiletries, detergents and beverages.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dana Air, Sukhjinder Mann, who led the airline’s team on the visit to the Old People’s Home commented “the elderly ones in our midst are our parents and we owe them a duty to take good care of them and see to their happiness at all times. I wish everybody here today good health and happiness”.

“At Dana Air, we care about the health and well-being of our customers, with additional care and attention for our senior citizens. We will make this a regular initiative and will continue to support them in our own way as a customer and community focussed airline in Nigeria”.

On the donation to the orphanage homes, Sukh said it had always been “our tradition to support orphanages, NGOs and the needy in the society and I am delighted to see these beautiful children happy. I hope that their visit to the airport to mingle with our teams gives them some inspiration for the future. Every child is important and it’s our duty to help those that need that little extra support.

“Our CSR initiative cuts across all communities and sectors, having pioneered sponsorships in sports, breast and prostate cancer awareness, entertainment, and youth empowerment, I think it won’t be out of place to call on the well-meaning citizens of Nigeria to continue to support these worthy causes.”