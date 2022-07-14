Dana Air bags award for corporate sustainability

Nigeria’s Dana Air, has bagged the Honorary Award for Corporate Sustenance at the 9th edition of the Aviation Workers’ Week held in Abuja.

The award which was presented to the airline by President -in – Council of the workers, Comrade Hector Nnadi was powered by the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council of the Ministry of Aviation in recognition of Dana Air’s Corporate Sustenance in the Aviation industry in Nigeria

Commenting on the award, the spokesperson of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said Dana Air was proud to have been recognised as a strong pillar for its Corporate Sustainability in Nigeria’s aviation industry

His words: “This award is testament to our commitment to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s aviation industry and we are always willing to support the government in any way possible to strengthen the industry.

‘’This is to our highly committed, passionate and ever-supportive Board, Management team, Staff and loyal customers who have kept faith with us making Dana Air their first choice for their travels.’’

While using the opportunity to announce the 14 years of existence of the airline in the coming months, Ezenwa declared “we can only thank you all and wish ourselves more fruitful years to come. We appreciate the organisers of this award for recognizing our contributions towards the progress of the industry.’’

