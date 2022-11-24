Dana Air airlifted over 9m passengers in 14 years, as key players commend resilience

NIGERIA’S Dana Air has flown over nine million passengers in 14 years of its commercial operations across the country.

This was disclosed by the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, during a congratulatory visit of the management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) to the airline on its resumption of flights after it was suspended for three months by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to give room for its audit.

The resumption of flights by the airline has continued to garner commendations for its resilience and consistency in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The latest commendation of the airline came from the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) in a letter signed by its Deputy General Secretary, Umoh Ofonime, which read, “We write to congratulate your company on your success at the recently concluded NCAA audit. We are sure the exercise has prepared your airline for smooth and safe operations.”

During its visit to Dana Air, the management of BASL, the operators of the MMA2 private terminal at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, led by its head of aeronautical and cargo, Remi Jibodu, said, “We are super excited that one of our oldest airlines at this terminal is back in the air after a successful audit by the regulator.

“We are here to congratulate you also on your 14th anniversary celebrations and we believe your restart of operation will change the market dynamics.”

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, while appreciating the team from MMA2 during the visit, assured the airline’s guests that Dana Air had indeed changed the market dynamics and would continue to offer safe, reliable and trail-blazing services to the flying public.

According to Ettete, “Our on-time performance is top notch. We are offering gifts to our loyal guests on board to celebrate them for believing in us and there is still more to be announced soon.”

The airline presently parades a varied fleet of nine aircrafts with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.