DamJay Hotel and Suites set to open in Ibadan January 30

One of the latests entrant into the luxury hotel businesses in Ibadan, Dam Jay Hotel and Suites locate at 5&6 Ikolaba Orelope street Agodi GRA axis of Ibadan is set to open its exceptional hotel services to the people of Oyo state and neighbouring towns and cities who have something to do in the pacesetter city.

Dam Jay, which is equipped with the state-of-the-art facility, is bringing in a new service trend to the hotel business in Ibadan, with an exceptional service delivery that will keep customers returning with testimonies of uncommon hospitality treats.

Travelpulse and MICE was exclusively informed by the spokesperson for the hotel, Wale Lawal, pupolarly known as Baba Promo, that Dam Jay Hotel and Suites is built with the customers in mind and decked with fittings that can only be seen at the hotel as every architectural embellishment was originally customised for the hotel for the customers comfort.

“Our fittings and facilities are crafted to give our customers the services of a king and when we say king, we mean the royal treatment from the entrance gate to the rooms.

“Our hotel is not only built to offer the usual routine services but we put the clientele into consideration by built to taste and global specification not only to give them value for their money but to also redefine the comfort through our uptrend facilities.

“We have already engaged recruitment agency to get us the best staffs that know the nitty gritty of topnotch customers’ service and value driven hospitality that would stand the test of time.

“As we speak they are undergoing special training that include the COVID-19 and new normal safety protocols as plans are into gear to open the facility to a sizeable number of crème of potential customers that cut across every segment of our target market.

“Already Dam Jay Hotel and Suites has perfected its service delivery performance through its first and second phase test-run to see that all is set to welcome guests on the D day of opening.

“We are good to go and we have lots of hospitality packages in stock for our clientele for maximum comfort for a memorable stay in our service accommodation facilities that blend business and pleasure under one roof.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…DamJay Hotel and Suites DamJay Hotel and Suites

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…DamJay Hotel and Suites DamJay Hotel and Suites