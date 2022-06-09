Dami Adenuga greets D’banj, Tonto Dikeh, Agbiriogu as they show love to fans on their birthdays

Popular music executive and talent manager, Dami Adenuga, has heaped praises on famous Nigerian celebrities including singer and entertainer, D’banj, actress, Tonto Dikeh and B.A.D music founder, Gregory Agbiriogu as they showered cash and gifts on their fans to celebrate their birthdays.

D’banj who opened the floodgate of gifts for his fans early Thursday morning announced the sum of one million naira to a lucky fan was commended by Adenuga who described the Koko Master as a free giver with a heart big enough to accommodate many people.

D’banj said he always cherished the idea of making people happy, adding that today being his birthday, he could not be happier than he is now. “I feel happy being able to touch lives in my little way hence the reason I am giving a lucky fan of mine one million naira through the CREAM Platform as the winner will be announced at 9 pm today,” he added.

Dikeh who clocked 37 today on her part also took to her Instagram page to announce gifts in different categories to her fans for their unflinching love, saying she could not have come this far without a huge fan base she has enjoyed from her fans over the years.

The actress turned entrepreneur also said she would be reaching out to more people in the course of the week to show her heart of gratitude to God.

Adenuga who is the founder of DAW Empire also doubles as the media consultant handling the affairs of D’banj, Dikeh and Agbiriogu said it was not unusual that the trio of D’banj, Dikeh and Agbiriogu marked their birthday the same day as they have proven to be individuals who understand the idea of making people feel special.





