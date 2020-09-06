Dame Okowa defrays N3.4m medical bills for indigent patients

It was smiles all the way for 13 stranded indigent patients at the federal medical centre FMC Asaba Delta State as the first lady of the state, Dame Edith Okowa, doled out N3.4m to the hospital management for the settlement of their bills.

The gesture came weekend as part of activities marking international day of charity 2020 by the 05 initiative, a non-governmental organisation founded by Dame Okowa.

In 2018, it would be recalled, the first lady defrayed the sum of N5.1m for 25 poor patients and N5.9m for 25 others in 2019 before the beneficiaries were allowed to go home after they were discharged by the hospital.

Presenting the cheque for the amount to the management of the hospital in Asaba, Dame Okowa said:

“For the past three years, the grace of God has enabled us to fulfil our mission of visiting the sick and paying their bills at the federal medical centre FMC Asaba.

“Though the COVID-19 season has restricted us from visiting our patients, it will not stop us from paying their bills.”

She commended the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Victor Osiatuma, management and staff for partnering with 05 Initiative saying;

“You give hope to the common man, you do not bore them with payments before treatment; you rendered services to them alive. Man can only appreciate you but God will reward you abundantly for this show of love,” she prayed.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after, the first lady said the International Day of Charity was not solely for the 05 Initiative team, but for everyone.

According to her, “There is something you can do, there is somebody you can help, you may not have so much to give, but a little bit of kindness will help change our world, one person, at a time,”

Meanwhile, over 500 household resident in mile 5 community Anwai, Asaba had earlier received packs of relief materials which include rice, beans, not, pasters, flour meals, sanitizers and clothing materials from the O5 Initiative.

In fulfilment of the promise to the community during last year charity day celebration, it commissioned three boreholes to mitigate the hardship in sourcing for clean water in the area.

Director general of the body, Mrs Oghenekewe Agas, who led the team for the distribution of the items charged the residents to live in harmony irrespective of the economic realities.

Receiving the items, Octogenarian Theresa Odinakachukwu, from Anambra State said she had lived in the community for over five years and had had to struggle to feed.

According to her, the items received came as a great relief for which she was deeply appreciative.

