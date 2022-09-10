Dakum remains Labour Party guber candidate in Plateau ― State Chairman

The Labour Party in Plateau State has stated that Dr Patrick Dakum remained its legitimate gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 governorship election and warned its former candidate Yohanna Margie to desist from parading himself as a candidate of the party.

It would be recalled that Ambassador Yohana Margie at a press conference on Friday said he remained the authentic flagbearer of the party come to the 2023 Governorship election in the state.

He said nothing has changed from what happened on the 9th of June 2022 at Retna Suite Multi-purpose hall during the Governorship primaries election where he was elected overwhelmingly by delegates from the 17 LGA of the state.

However, the State chapter of the Labour Party in a statement signed by its chairman Mrs Grace Zamfara warned that anyone parading himself as the party’s candidate other than Dr Patrick Sunday Dakum is not only an imposter but a total fraud, whom the law will soon catch up with him.

She pointed out that the former LP Governorship candidate in Plateau State has since been replaced with Dr Patrick Sunday Dakum in a validly conducted replacement primaries in Jos adding that Dakum’s name has been sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the authentic Plateau State Labour Party Governorship Candidate.

“Labour Party in Plateau State wish to inform its teaming supporters and the well-meaning general public in Plateau State that the former placeholder was disqualified and expelled from the party as a result of numerous petitions, court cases, EFCC investigations and inability to pay for nomination form and administration charges as spelt out by the party, disregard for party rules and regulations, being a prisoner etc

“It is worthy of note that the LP which prides itself of Justice, fairness and credibility can not be seen to present an absentee and a fraudulent Governorship candidate, a person with a dubious character who hardly fulfils promises made and a fetish individual”

She, therefore, advises the former LP Governorship candidate to desist from conniving with the opposition political parties to derail the fortunes of the LP in Plateau state in particular and Nigeria in general or face the wrath of the law.

The chairman further declared that the party is aware of the cheap political gimmick and the mudslinging antics of the opposition using the former flagbearer to reduce the acceptability and popularity of Dr Patrick Dakum to get political mileage adding that the blackmail has fallen flat as this will not fly.

