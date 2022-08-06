Dakum emerges Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Plateau

The Chief Executive Officer of Human Virology Abuja Dr Patrick Dakum, has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Plateau State for the 2023 governorship election.

He emerged through affirmation by the delegates across the seventeen local government areas of the state which took place in Jos, the state capital.

In his acceptance speech, the governorship aspirant promised to provide purposeful leadership with great responsibility for addressing the insecurity and other factors militating against the development of Plateau State.

According to him, based on the happening in Nigeria and Plateau State, in particular, there is the need for a third force, a genuine political party with a purposeful agenda and programmes to salvage the country adding that a credible alternative with credible people has become critically imperative.

The Labour Party remains the only veritable political platform in the country today that puts people at the centre of its development plans. Others have circumvented democracy for their personal agenda. We are in Labour Party to turn around the fortune of Plateau State.

Dr Dakum promised to be at the vanguard of working hard for the success of the Obi/Datti team in the Presidential election.

I assure you that the vote you cast for Labour Party in all elections will not be in vain. You have sent me to the market and I will not return empty-handed.

I have resolved to strengthen Labour Party in all the wards in Plateau State Working with existing structures. Dakum concluded with 2 powerful statements.

1. Our labour will not be in vain as God will reward us with success

2. There is dignity in labour

Earlier, the National officer of the party who supervised the primary Comrade Joseph Ndirang told the delegates that though there was one aspirant in the primary, however, the party will not impose him on the party, which was why the affirmation was done in line with the party constitution and Electoral Act.

“We are not going to impose anybody on you. So whoever the delegates affirm today will be our choice of governorship,” he said.

