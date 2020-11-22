Dakuku Peterside’s book, Strategic Turnaround: Story of a Government Agency, for release January 2021

Safari Books Limited will release the long-expected book, Strategic Turnaround: Story of a Government Agency, by Dr. Dakuku Peterside, former CEO of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in January 2021.

The book will be released in hardcover, paperback, digital and audio book editions. The 300-page book is a straightforward narrative of events, and turnaround initiatives embarked upon in the Agency in the four years of Dakuku’s management that changed NIMASA from a laggard institution to one of the most respected and admired government agencies in Nigeria.

The book critically explores leadership and management principles, both theoretically and practically, in a public sector setting, which anyone serious about improving performance in governance must pay attention to. More than a story of successes and failures, the book highlights critical lessons for those desirous of renewing, repositioning or reforming public sector organisations.

This 13-chapter book expounds on strategic turnaround and performance optimisation in public sector settings. Readers will gain unusual insight into how government and regulatory agencies work and the complexities of achieving an extraordinary result in the face of the challenge of bureaucracy and multiple stakeholders with varied interests.

Strategic Turnaround: Story of a Government Agency is equally a detailed piece about excellent goal setting in parastatal agencies and how to achieve the set goals. Every chapter gives the reader ideas on how to move from goals to results.

The book will not only heighten readers’ curiosity from the first page, but will also leave them with lessons that will make them think differently at the end of every chapter.

Copies of the book will be sold on African Books Collective website, Amazon marketplace and in reputable bookshops nationwide. A six-city leadership coaching and speaking programme around the country in June 2021 will follow the release of the book.

Dr. Dakuku Peterside is a columnist, scholar and management practitioner. He has served at all levels of government and two arms of government. He is one of the best-known reform-minded public sector leaders around.