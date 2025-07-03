Dakuku Peterside set to release book exploring Nigeria’s misery

One of Nigeria’s foremost essayists, columnist and public affairs analyst, Dr Dakuku Peterside, will in October launch his book, “Beneath the Surface: Essays on Nigeria’s Chequered Journey.”

The book, which the publisher said would be a compelling read, is a collection of the essays by the prolific writer cum politician on the misery that the Nigerian nation has turned out to be, and is published by Masobe Books.

According to the information by the publisher, Beneath the Surface: Essays on Nigeria’s Chequered Journey is set for international and Nigerian release in October 2025, with public presentations planned in Lagos and Abuja.

A statement issued by the publishing house stated that the book “is a compelling collection of essays that peels back the layers to reveal the unvarnished truth about this remarkable nation.”

“From the pulsating heartbeat of its economy to the intricacies of governance, from the vibrant spirit of its youth to the enigmatic realm of leadership, from the scars of conflict to Nigeria’s dynamic role on the world stage, this book provides a 360-degree perspective, leaving no stone unturned.”

Dakuku Peterside, noted for his insightful essays and analyses of the issues befuddling Nigeria, his book to present to the reading public an explosive conversation “on economics and politics, challenging preconceived notions and uncovering the authentic soul of a nation on the rise.”

Various commenters on the engaging contents of Beneath the Surface submitted that the book, according to Professor P.L.O Lumumba, is “A manual that every conscientious person in authority should read.”

For Bishop Mattew Kukah, Beneath the Surface is “A window for future exploration of the options for a new Nigeria”, while Professor Kyari Mohammed says it is “A must read for policy makers, academics and the general reader.”

Dr. Dakuku Peterside is a Public Sector Management Turnaround Expert, Leadership Coach, Public Affairs Analyst and Columnist, and is one of the nation’s most syndicated columnists.

In the political arena, he has featured in all three tiers of government and has equally served in both the legislative and executive arms of government, where he left an enduring legacy.

Dakuku Peterside, it would be recalled, has authored two other experiential books: “Strategic Turnaround, Story of a Government Agency” and “Leading in a Storm, Practical Leadership Strategies in Crisis Situations.”

