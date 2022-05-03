Dafinone visits Sapele, says I’m most qualified to defeat PDP

A frontline Delta Central Senatorial District aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Guinness Book of Record Chartered Accountant, Chief Ede Dafinone, says he is the most qualified to defeat the PDP come 2023.

He added that he is not only asking for support to win the Senate seat but to deliver Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor of Delta State come 2023.

Dafinone spoke at a meeting with members of the Delta Central APC executive in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday.

He said he would defeat the PDP if he emerged as the APC candidate in the primaries.

“The more advice we receive is the more sure you have for a successful mission.

“I am not saying that I am a perfect person, but I present myself as someone qualified to run, qualified to represent and most importantly somebody qualified to defeat the PDP.





“I am not only asking for your support for me to win the Senate position, but the most beautiful scenario is also to deliver the position of the Governor of Delta State to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“What the senator has done in seven years is outstanding. Very few senators can boast of what he has done, whether past Senate President or Deputy Senate President,” he said.

He also opined that as a senator, he can only develop some parts of the state, but Omo Agege can develop the whole state.

“A governor can do a thousand times what the senator can do for us. I asked for your support actualizing my own vision,” he added.

Chairman of Delta Central APC, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, while responding to Chief Dafinone, said the excos has decided that they must deliver the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Omo-Agege and all our candidates in Delta State.

“We are happy you have recognized us. You did not say you want to step in your father’s shoes, but you said you want to improve on the achievements of the deputy Senate President; we will support you for that.

“You said you want to partner with us, you must have a listening ear, but when you get there, don’t forget the people who stood by you,” he said.

