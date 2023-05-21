The Managing Director of Mabon Limited, Engr. Richard Madubunyi, has disclosed that the Dadin Kowa Hydropower plant had so far contributed about 401 Gigawatt of power to the National Grid.

Madubunyi disclosed this at the Commissioning of the 40 MW Dadin Kowa Hydroelectric Power Plant in Gombe State.

He said: “Thus far the power plant has contributed 401 Gigawatts of power to the National Grid. This is despite the challenges that are normally associated with the operations of a new Power Plant, bearing in mind the technical, and regulatory challenges.”

He further said, MABON aim is to generate even more power for the people and industries in Nigeria as the company will also continue to contribute power to the national grid with an annual total generation capacity of 240,000 Megawatt hour.

He further disclosed that MABON is currently working to increase Irrigation Water supply from 3000 Hectares to 5000 Hectares.

“We are also planning to improve our contribution to the National Grid by providing Black Start Operation where necessary”.

“We all know power is critical to the quality of life, and the social and economic advancement of our people. It plays a critical role in the sustainability and growth of small, medium, and large-scale businesses.”

“Therefore, MABON is delighted to be able to contribute our quota through the electricity generated by the Dadin Kowa hydroelectric power plant”.

“This plant will provide electricity to our homes, schools, and hospitals, which will improve the standard of living and create new opportunities for growth and development”.

The Managing Director also appreciated the relentless efforts of President Buhari as he said, President’s unwavering commitment through his support to power generation and renewable energy initiatives have been of great help to us.

“Without the cooperation of his administration, we would not have been able to accomplish what we have achieved so far,” He added.