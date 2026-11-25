Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accepted the appellation “Daddy Subsidy” given to him by his supporters.

Atiku disclosed this in a post on X on Wednesday while appreciating birthday wishes.

He said relief was coming for Nigerians and pledged to make the country affordable again.

“Of all the names Nigerians have given me, ‘Daddy Subsidy’ may be the one I enjoy most on my birthday. Thank you for your kind wishes, and for the prayer that warmed my afternoon,” he wrote.

“To the sons and daughters scattered across the country: relief is coming, and it will follow the barrel. I will make Nigeria affordable again. -AA”

The remark was in response to a birthday message from Folarin Sode, who tweets as @flosode.

Sode had written: “Happy birthday Daddy Subsidy. I wish you all the best Alhaji @atiku Abubakar GCON, Father of good Nigeria. We your sons scattered across the country cannot wait for you to come and rescue us. Ire ni fun yin l’oni ati l’ojo gbogbo..”

Atiku, who marked his 80th birthday on Tuesday, has been campaigning for the restoration of a targeted subsidy on fuel refined in Nigeria to ease transport and production costs.

ADC celebrates ex-VP, hails commitment to democracy

In a related development, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a birthday message on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, described Atiku’s political journey, generosity of spirit and commitment to democracy as worthy of celebration.

Abdullahi, in the message posted on X, said Atiku’s belief in the unity and progress of Nigeria inspires the party.

“Your remarkable political journey, generosity of spirit, commitment to democracy and belief in the unity and progress of Nigeria and Nigerians are worthy of celebration,” the statement read.

“As you mark another year, may Almighty Allah bless you with sound health, strength and greater wisdom in the service of our beloved nation. Happy birthday, Your Excellency!”

In his tweet, Abdullahi wrote: “Happy birthday, Your Excellency HE Alhaji @atiku Abubakar! Your commitment to democracy and to the unity and progress of Nigeria inspires us. May Almighty Allah continue to bless you with sound health, strength and greater wisdom in the service of our nation. #HappyBirthdayAtiku”

Atiku is also the Wazirin Adamawa.