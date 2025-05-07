‘Daddy still waiting for the news,’ Ooni of Ife celebrates daughter on 31st birthday 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has celebrated his first child and daughter, Princess Adeola Aanuoluwapo Ogunwusi, on her 31st birthday.

The revered monarch, in a post on his personal X handle (formerly Twitter), while praying for his daughter, described her as the light of royalty.

Ooni Ogunwusi added by subtly calling on the 1994-born princess not to further delay bringing a man to him.

“Happy Birthday to my super adorable princess. May Olodumare keep you well, strong, and alive to fulfil every glorious destiny written for you. You are the light of royalty and the pride of my heart. Daddy still wait for the news o…

“Shine on, my jewel. Congratulations,” Ooni added.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the monarch has called on Adeola to bring a man home. The monarch, in his statement celebrating the princess’ 30th birthday in 2024, also urged her to bring a man for marriage.



“Princess Adeola, Aanuoluwapo, Atutunini, Bamdefe Ogunwusi, Omo Ojaja II. I am truly grateful for the fulfilling life you have lived. May God Almighty continue to be with you in all your endeavours. Amen!



“When you turned 10, your father would talk to you about school and your future. At 20, he encouraged you to listen and understand the importance of morals and well-being, even as you sought independence.

“Now that you are 30, you are a grown woman. Your father senses that you no longer wish to be advised as independence has finally set in.

“I talked 10 to you and got your subtle independent behaviour in return. I talked 20 to you, and I still got your near-obvious independence behaviour in return. Now I’m talking 30 to a grown woman, so go and bring husband to daddy. With love from the throne of Oduduwa.

“Congratulations, and may God continue to guide you in all your pursuits,” he wrote.

As the first child, Princess Adeola is the daughter of the Ooni of Ife and his first wife, Omolara Olatunbosun.

Adeola, who was 21 years old when Oba Adeyeye became the Ooni of Ife in 2015, is a graduate of Warwick University and has a Masters degree in Urban Economic Development from the University College, London.

Recall that the Ooni, following his ascension to the throne, married Olori Naomi Silekunola, who gave the monarch his first son, Tadenikawo, before their separation in December 2021.

Following the departure of Olori Naomi from the palace, the monarch now has six wives: Olori Mariam, Olori Elizabeth Akinmuda, Olori Tobi Phillips, Olori Ashley Adegoke, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi, and Olori Temitope Adesegun.

