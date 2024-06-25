The convener, Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda, Mr Armstrong Akintunde, has congratulated the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his emergence as chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum.

Governor Abiodun was elected on Monday by other 16 governors from the three geo-political zones of South-West, South-East and South-South as the new chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, while Prof Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, was elected as the vice chairman.

The election took place during the meeting of the forum held at the Presidential Lodge, Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta.

Abiodun succeeded the former governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN who died last year December.

According to a statement by his Consultant on Media, Oluseun Joshua, on Monday, Akintunde said that Governor Abiodun had left nobody in doubt of his capacity to profitably manage people of diverse backgrounds and harness their potentials towards achieving a prosperous and great Nigeria.

Akintunde said, “There is no denying the fact that Governor Abiodun is an amazing leader with capability to foster and coordinate a common front to enhance national development

“His dexterity in managing a state as complex as Ogun in the last five years coupled with his successful outing in oil and gas before becoming a governor have all pointed to the resourcefulness of this Iperu Remo-born Prince.

“I have no doubt that with this new assignment, Governor Abiodun has further been positioned to rally the governors of these three geo-political zones to intensify their support towards the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”

He then wished the governor a very wonderful and remarkable tenure as the leader of the Southern Governors’ Forum, and solicited support for him from his other colleague governors.

