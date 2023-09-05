The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has emphasised the importance of recognising the accomplishments and challenges faced by Nigerians living abroad, as they play significant roles in shaping the nation’s image globally as well as encourage them to invest back home through positive narratives of their homeland.

The NIDCOM Boss stated this through the Secretary to the Commission, Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi when he received Mr Olumide Ogunlade, the Editor-In-Chief and CEO of Acclaim Nigeria, an international magazine in Abuja.

The Secretary reiterated that the Commission is committed to enhancing the global recognition and development of the Nigerian Diaspora community, saying that a partnership with Acclaim Nigeria would amplify the Commission’s efforts in promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 4D agenda of Development, Democracy, Demography and Diaspora within the Diaspora community and beyond.

Bassi added that the potential collaboration between Acclaim Nigeria and NIDCOM promises to bring to the fore the remarkable stories of Nigerians who have excelled in various fields worldwide, such as science, technology, medicine, business, and culture. This strategic alliance is poised to strengthen Nigeria’s global image and create a more inclusive and united Nigerian community.

He added that partnership will go beyond merely recognising the achievements of Nigerians in the Diaspora. It will also serve as a platform for engaging the Diaspora community in meaningful dialogue and initiatives to contribute to Nigeria’s development.

Mr. Olumide Ogunlade, a veteran journalist, said collaborative opportunities between Acclaim Nigeria and NIDCOM would change the narratives and encourage homeland development.





The Editor-in-Chief expressed his magazine’s sincere interest in partnering with NIDCOM to shed light on the incredible contributions of Nigerians living abroad, “Acclaim Nigeria, known for its extensive reach and influential readership, aims to promote the extraordinary stories and achievements of Nigerians in the Diaspora, thus fostering a greater sense of pride and recognition among their fellow compatriots,” he said.

