Dabiri-Erewa eulogises Nigerian who drowned trying to save woman who fell from London Bridge

The chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condoled with the family of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, the 20-year-old Nigerian who lost his life while trying to save the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge, describing him as a hero and a great martyr.

In a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa said she was deeply pained by the death of the young Nigerian who tried to save someone else’s life, described him as a hero that was never to be forgotten.

She passionately appealed to the family of Jimi to be consoled with the fact that Jimi died as a fearless hero and will be forever remembered as a martyr.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed unto God to allow Jimi’s soul rest in perfect peace and comfort his aged parents, family and friends in the best manner.

“This is a very painful and sad incident for a young promising Jimi to die this way sacrificing his life.

“Undoubtedly, Jimi with this courageous and selfless act, has earned himself the sobriquet of an hero and attained the highest form of death, martyrdom”, she said.

The late Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, also known as Jimi, was on his way home from work when he saw a woman who had fallen from the London Bridge into the water on Saturday.

He and another man entered the water at around midnight in a bid to rescue her.

The woman and the other man were rescued by the Coastguard and the Metropolitan Police’s marine unit but Jimi wasn’t found after an extensive search.

Jimi’s parents Michael Adewole, 63, and his mother Olasunkanmi Adewole, 54, have been left heartbroken.

Commenting on reports of Mr Olubunmi-Adewole’s death, the mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that he “was the best of us.”

