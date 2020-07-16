Dabiri-Erewa congratulates Prof. Egbu on his appointment as VC of UK university

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Prof. Charles Egbu on his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, East London, United Kingdom.
Dabiri-Erewa’s congratulatory message was signed by Gabriel Odu of the commission’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.
The NIDCOM boss said, “Your appointment is a further testimony of the resilience, determination and dedication of Nigerians to excel in their chosen careers anywhere in the world.
“You will bring with you, your wealth of experience and broad knowledge of the higher education sector to the university and to the benefits of humanity.”
Egbu, who has authored over 12 books and over 350 publications in reputable international journals, is the first black to achieve the historic feat as Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University.
“NIDCOM and the good people of Nigeria are proud of your achievements”, Dabiri-Erewa said.
NAN
